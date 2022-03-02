Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Caught on video: Floor collapses under teenagers during over-capacity party

Up to 150 teens were at the party in suburban Aurora, Colorado. (Source: KUSA/SOCIAL MEDIA/SOUTH METRO FIRE RESCUE/CNN)
By KUSA staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KUSA) - Dramatic video shows a floor collapsing during a crowded birthday party.

Up to 150 teens were at the party in suburban Aurora, Colorado, on Saturday when part of the first floor collapsed into the basement.

Three were taken to the hospital.

Over the scanner, the call to firefighters was frightening: “They have officers on scene still trying to figure it out, was a house party, floor collapsed in the basement. They think people are trapped in the basement. There is also now a gas odor.”

“Probably two seconds before the ground actually ended up breaking, it kinda - you could hear it all snapping apart but you didn’t have no time to do anything about it,” said Cass Henry. He and his brother A.J. were two of the teenagers in this pile.

The videos are everywhere, the first floor of a home collapsing during a birthday party.

The sheriff’s office says the homeowners were hosting the party for their 18-year-old grandson.

“That is what you envision as a party. And once that happened you just don’t want to – I don’t even want to go out. It’s kind of crazy,” he said.

People who were there say this party just got out of hand.

Up to 150 kids showed up, according to firefighters. Henry and his brother found out about the party online.

“I think it just got leaked around a little bit, so everyone thought it was just an open house. People started just showing up,” he said.

He says he ended up going to the hospital for a broken ankle. Firefighters transported at least three other kids – all with non-life threatening injuries.

“Been to plenty of get-togethers and never that has happened. One more time and you go and don’t really expect it to happen,” he said.

Deputies said this appears to be a horrible accident.

Right now, there is no criminal investigation.

Of those taken to the hospital, one teen was seriously hurt and two others had minor injuries.

A fire official says it’s amazing no one was killed.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
American Airlines plane at EVV (File)
American Airlines pauses last remaining Chicago flights out of Evansville
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Curtis Chase.
Officers investigating Monday night crash in Evansville

Latest News

The NYPD is searching for a man they say attacked seven Asian women in a 2-hour period.
NYPD investigating 7 attacks on Asian women in 2-hour period
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson...
Schumer: Supreme Court nominee Jackson has ‘real empathy’
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Ukraine: Russian attacks intensify as most of the world condemns Moscow
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his re-nomination hearing...
Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month
Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana lawmakers send trans girls sports ban to governor