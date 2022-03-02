Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River

An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday. (Source: WXYZ/Wyandotte Police and Fire Rescue/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXYZ) - An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday.

A dog found itself stranded on a floating piece of ice on the Detroit River. Wyandotte first responders were able to get the dog to safety.

Officials say the dog was newly adopted when it got away from its owner and somehow ended up on the frozen river.

Thankfully, the dog is OK.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student

Latest News

Ana DeJesus, right, places a teddy bear on a growing memorial at The Church in Sacramento,...
Court documents show abuse before California church shooting
Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating as the United Nations warns that the refugee...
Historic humanitarian crisis unfolds as Russia escalates attacks
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River