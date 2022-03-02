Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Bride gets heart transplant on her wedding day

A bride on a transplant waiting list got the call that she matched to a donor days before she was set to get married. (CNN, CLEVELAND CLINIC, KIMBERLY WOODS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Indiana bride on a heart transplant waiting list got the call that she matched to a donor - four days before she was set to get married.

After a last-minute wedding, she got a new heart.

It was not the ceremony Kimberly Woods had planned to have. Her nuptials were supposed to be four days later, but at the last minute she rushed to the altar after getting the call.

“We weren’t expecting this phone call for years down the road,” she said.

Six months earlier, Woods found out she needed a new heart and joined the waiting list.

She’d been living with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart disease that’s often genetic and can cause the heart muscle to be abnormally thick, making it harder to pump blood.

“I knew that my body was definitely declining a lot more, just my heart declining and the days were getting a lot more rough,” Woods said.

Her doctor at Cleveland Clinic says many times HCM goes undiagnosed - most with the disease have few to no symptoms.

But after exercise, some have shortness of breath, chest pain or may even faint.

There may be a rapid heartbeat or a heart murmur detected.

There could also be some leg swelling. Those are signs to see a doctor.

“(The doctor) who will, in turn, order an echocardiogram,” said Dr. J. Emanuel Finet, Cleveland Clinic. “And that will be the first stage in the diagnosis.”

A little more than five months into recovery, Woods’ heart is healthy.

“Just knowing that she’s got a good heart that will last her, and that I get to have her healthy and forever!” said Tony Woods, her husband.

In June, the couple plans to have a wedding reception. Since she wore her rehearsal dress during the first ceremony, she’ll be able to show off her wedding dress for the first time.

The couple’s also planning a honeymoon that’s not spent in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyriek Palmer
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl
Children removed from Cannelton home during drug arrests
Left: Stephen Gomez. Right: Kevin Wayman.
2 arrests made in connection to 2020 double murder in Dubois Co.
Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
2 sentenced to probation by feds in Hopkins Co. coal dust sampling case

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
House to vote on bill to help veterans exposed to burn pits
President Joe Biden proposes pouring hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars into suicide...
Biden plan would tackle chronic gaps in mental health care
A firefighter is praised after rescuing a stuck dog from an icy pond in Colorado Wednesday.
VIDEO: Firefighter pulls dog from icy pond in Colorado
Folks of Evansville First SDA Church sang and prayed for people suffering a world apart from...
Evansville church prays and raises money for Ukraine