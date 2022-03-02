Birthday Club
Blue Bridge lit in solidarity with Ukraine

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - You may have seen landmarks across the country light up for Ukraine during this time.

Now Owensboro’s Blue Bridge is lit up in solidarity with Ukraine.

A post on the city’s Facebook page says to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, they’ll light the bridge with Ukrainian national colors.

It’ll be lit for 30 minutes each night at 7 for the next 30 days.

