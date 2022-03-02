Birthday Club
Authorities looking for missing Hancock Co. teen

Caiden Isaah Sturgeon.
Caiden Isaah Sturgeon.(Hancock County Sheriff Department.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Hancock County.

Officials with the sheriff’s department say Caiden Isaah Sturgeon was last on February 28 around 10 p.m. at the Windward Heights Apartments in Hawesville.

They say Sturgeon is about 5′10″, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a Rockstar puff jacket, as shown in the picture, with gray Adidas pants.

They say he was also wearing UGG brand house shows with either a black or red Adidas backpack.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Hancock County Dispatch at 270-927-1311.

