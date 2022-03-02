Birthday Club
All Ind. counties out of red on state COVID metrics map

Indiana COVID-19
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, health officials in Indiana reported 452 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new COVID related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,682,667 cases and 22,037 deaths.

The state map shows one new death in Gibson County.

It shows 13 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Dubois County, zero new case in Perry County, one new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, six new cases in Spencer County, and one new cases in Pike County.

The state map shows most counties in our region have moved from orange to yellow on the county metrics map. Gibson and Warrick have moved from red to orange.

Several more counties in the state are now in blue.

Indiana map 3-2-22
Indiana map 3-2-22(In.gov)

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 56,999 cases, 586 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,808 cases, 160 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,165 cases, 226 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,621 cases, 62 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,508 cases, 55 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,587 cases, 134 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,203 cases, 57 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,712 cases, 46 deaths

