2 sentenced to probation by feds in Hopkins Co. coal dust sampling case

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two former Hopkins County mine managers have been sentenced to six months probation.

Officials with U.S. District Court in Louisville say Steve DeMoss and Ron Ivy were sentenced for repeatedly violating the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s (MSHA) regulations requiring accurate respirable coal-dust-sampling in underground coal mines.

[Previous: U.S. Attorney announces indictment of another former Armstrong coal employee]

Respirable coal dust causes coal workers’ pneumoconiosis or black lung disease.

Black lung is a progressive and irreversible disease leading to lung failure and death. Yet, it is preventable by reducing the levels of respirable coal dust to which miners are exposed.

Officials say starting in 2013 and continuing through 2015, DeMoss and Ivy were Safety Directors at Parkway and Kronos mines operated by the Armstrong Coal Company.

As Safety Directors, they oversaw the required regular dust-sampling that would ensure that the mines’ ventilation and engineering controls were adequate to keep respirable coal dust at safe levels.

Officials say both DeMoss and Ivy, rather than conducting the dust-sampling as required for full shifts, repeatedly took the dust-sampling monitors off miners wearing them.

They say DeMoss and Ivy would then move the monitors out of the dusty working areas.

When the indictments were announced in 2019, we spoke with Michael Steve Wilson.

He told us he worked underground for more than 44 years. Six and half years, he says, were spent working for Armstrong coal company Parkway Mine.

He tells 14 News he now has black lung in both lungs.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do. It was too late to do anything about it then so I just deal with it now,” Wilson explained.

