2 arrests made in connection to 2020 double murder in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities have arrested two men in connection to a 2020 double murder in Dubois County.

In November of 2020, Jasper officers were called to a deadly shooting that happened at the Maple Grove Trailer Park.

Officers say that 21-year-old Tre Carnahan and 19-year-old Andres Lopez exchanged gunfire and later died from their injuries from the shooting.

Now, Dubois County officials say 24-year-old Stephen Gomez of Huntingburg and 53-year-old Kevin Wayman of Taswell were arrested in February this year in connection to this case.

Gomez is charged with aiding robbery and obstruction of justice.

Wayman is also facing an aiding robbery charge as well as false informing.

According to a press release, the investigation showed that Carnahan and Lopez shot and killed each other after Carnahan tried to rob Lopez during a drug deal.

Officials say that Wayman supplied the gun to Carnahan.

They say Wayman provided the gun to Gomez, who then gave it to Carnahan and served as a lookout during the incident.

Authorities tell us Wayman and Gomez both knew of the imminent drug deal.

Officials say there remains one arrest warrant in the investigation as well as a juvenile case.

