Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

2 arrests made in connection to 2020 double murder in Dubois Co.

Left: Stephen Gomez. Right: Kevin Wayman.
Left: Stephen Gomez. Right: Kevin Wayman.(Dubois County Security Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities have arrested two men in connection to a 2020 double murder in Dubois County.

In November of 2020, Jasper officers were called to a deadly shooting that happened at the Maple Grove Trailer Park.

Officers say that 21-year-old Tre Carnahan and 19-year-old Andres Lopez exchanged gunfire and later died from their injuries from the shooting.

Now, Dubois County officials say 24-year-old Stephen Gomez of Huntingburg and 53-year-old Kevin Wayman of Taswell were arrested in February this year in connection to this case.

Gomez is charged with aiding robbery and obstruction of justice.

Wayman is also facing an aiding robbery charge as well as false informing.

According to a press release, the investigation showed that Carnahan and Lopez shot and killed each other after Carnahan tried to rob Lopez during a drug deal.

Officials say that Wayman supplied the gun to Carnahan.

They say Wayman provided the gun to Gomez, who then gave it to Carnahan and served as a lookout during the incident.

Authorities tell us Wayman and Gomez both knew of the imminent drug deal.

Officials say there remains one arrest warrant in the investigation as well as a juvenile case.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
Car burst into flames after accident on Green River and Hwy 57
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
American Airlines plane at EVV (File)
American Airlines pauses last remaining Chicago flights out of Evansville
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Curtis Chase.
Officers investigating Monday night crash in Evansville

Latest News

Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana lawmakers send trans girls sports ban to governor
Indiana Senate backs narrower bill on vaccine limitations
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl.
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl
2 sentenced to probation by feds in Hopkins Co. coal dust sampling case