Yard Goat Artisan Ales begins ‘Spreading Hoptimism’ fundraiser

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Every first Wednesday of the month, Yard Goat Artisan Ales will pick a non-profit of their choice and donate $1 for every pint sold.

For March, they’ve chosen to support Luv4Lexi, the Lexi Mattingly Scholarship Endowment, which gives a scholarship to two area graduating seniors in memory of Southridge student Lexi Mattingly. They call it “Spreading Hoptimism.”

“Spreading Hoptimism is something that the owners all wanted to start doing,” said Yard Goat part-owner Kelly Schipp, “giving back to the community that’s been so generous to us since we opened almost a year-and-a-half ago.”

Schipp says that this is only the second event like this that they’ve done.

Now that they’ve got one under their belt, they think they’re really going to see these events begin to take off.

“We are booked up until May,” said Schipp, “but we already have other requests that we just haven’t confirmed dates for yet.”

Even without getting a drink, there are still ways to donate.

“We encourage each non-profit, as they come in, if they want to set up a table with a donation jar or literature about what they do,” said Schipp, “they can definitely [do] that to raise more money than just the dollar per pint.”

They don’t have an idea of the headcount for this event, but Schipp says “the bigger the better as far as raising money for the fundraiser.”

Yard Goat brews everything that they serve in-house.

The taproom will be open at 4 p.m., and the kitchen will open at 5 p.m.

The event will end at 9 p.m., and everybody who can make it is encouraged to attend.

Anybody who would like to be a charity of the month is encouraged to reach out to Yard Goat through Facebook.

