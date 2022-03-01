Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student

Latest News

Ana DeJesus, right, places a teddy bear on a growing memorial at The Church in Sacramento,...
Court documents show abuse before California church shooting
Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating as the United Nations warns that the refugee...
Historic humanitarian crisis unfolds as Russia escalates attacks
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Wyandotte first responders rescue a dog that was stranded on the icy Detroit River.
CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River
CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River