Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 3/1
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
(WFIE) - Many Evansville residents are voicing their concerns over CenterPoint’s rates at a city council meeting. 14 News spoke to company representatives on the matter.

We’re continuing coverage on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this morning. U.S. officials now responding to Russia’s move to put their nuclear assets on high alert.

President Biden’s State of the Union Address is tonight. Fencing around the U.S. Capitol is back up as Capitol Police say it’s necessary to protect the legislative process.

It’s the week many across the Tri-State have been waiting for. Burger Week in Owensboro officially kicks off today. Jessica Costello is live this morning with all you need to know.

