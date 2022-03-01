Tell City Pretzels relocates, opens 2 outlet stores

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Pretzels has announced the relocation of their production facility to 402 Jackson St., in Jasper.

They’ve also opened two outlet stores, one at the Jackson Street location in Jasper and one at Logo’s, 1001 Main Street in Tell City.

Owners Brad and Sandy Smith purchased the Tell City Pretzel Company in July 2009.

The Smith’s say they plan to continue carrying on the production of the Famous Hand Crafted Pretzels as they have for the past 12 years. They say the baking techniques and secret recipe remaining unchanged.

The interior of the ‘The Pretzel Experience’, the Jasper outlet location, allows customers to view the pretzel production from the retail area and tour the facility.

Brad says that it’s his passion that inspired this expansion.

“We just want you to come in and experience how pretzels are made, because it’s, we give tours now and it’s a very unique experience so that’s why we felt we’d do it,” Brad said.

The history of Tell City Pretzels dates back to 1858, when Casper Gloor, master baker from Switzerland, settled in Tell City.

In addition to the ‘traditional’ pretzel that has been around since 1858, the Smith’s have added a variety of flavored pieces. The flavors available include the Original, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Cheddar, Garlic, Salty Caramel, Buffalo, Cinnamon & Sugar, Ranch and River City Blend.

