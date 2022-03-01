Sunny and mild continues

Birthday Club
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A persistent quiet weather pattern will yield several more mild, sunny days across the Tri-State. Wednesday’s highs will climb into the upper 60s. A shift to northerly winds will drop temps back into the mid 50s on Thursday with cloudy skies. Warmer air returns Friday as highs push back into the lower 60s. Mid 70s are possible over the weekend as southerly winds pick up and bring moisture into the Tri-State. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

