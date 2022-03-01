Owensboro Burger Week kicks off

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Burger Week in Owensboro officially kicks off Tuesday.

With over 30 places participating, there’s surely a burger for you to enjoy.

Dave Kirk with Visit Owensboro tells us all burgers will be sold at $7 plus tax and pretty much all of them are going to be unique in some way.

Meaning these aren’t going to be burgers you can find on the menu after this week.

Restaurants participating include everywhere between fine dining and mom and pop shops.

Burger Week will go all the way until this Saturday.

If you’re a vegetarian, there are at least two burgers on the menu for you.

If you go to Owensboro Burger Week’s website, you’ll find all of the updated information about when each restaurant will be serving their unique burger.

If you do participate, be sure to #owensboroburgerweek on Facebook or Instagram.

If you visit at least three participating places and post a picture, you’ll be entered to win some pretty cool grilling packages.

