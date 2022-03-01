Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Officers: Man injured after being hit in head with object during argument, arrest made

Tyler Oldham.
Tyler Oldham.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a battery charge after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a hard object.

When detectives arrived on scene, they say the victim was already in the back of an ambulance.

Authorities say he had dried blood on his face and a bandage around his head.

They learned the victim lived with his friend in the 1100 block of West Florida Street.

Officials were told that his friend had been having trouble with her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Tyler Oldham.

According to an affidavit, Oldham showed up at the home and got in an argument with the victim.

The victim told detectives that Oldham swung what he thought was a bat and hit him in the head.

The victim said he blacked out after he was hit and collapsed.

Another witness says the victim was hit with either a pool stick or a bat and he had a seizure when he fell to the ground.

Oldham then fled the scene in a van.

Officers later pulled over the van and arrested Oldham.

He is facing multiple charges, including battery committed with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student

Latest News

Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Tri-State native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Hank Williams Jr. coming to Beaver Dam
Hank Williams Jr. coming to Beaver Dam
3/1 Dr. Porter Interview
3/1 Dr. Porter Interview
Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues