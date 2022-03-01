Officers: Man injured after being hit in head with object during argument, arrest made

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a battery charge after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a hard object.

When detectives arrived on scene, they say the victim was already in the back of an ambulance.

Authorities say he had dried blood on his face and a bandage around his head.

They learned the victim lived with his friend in the 1100 block of West Florida Street.

Officials were told that his friend had been having trouble with her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Tyler Oldham.

According to an affidavit, Oldham showed up at the home and got in an argument with the victim.

The victim told detectives that Oldham swung what he thought was a bat and hit him in the head.

The victim said he blacked out after he was hit and collapsed.

Another witness says the victim was hit with either a pool stick or a bat and he had a seizure when he fell to the ground.

Oldham then fled the scene in a van.

Officers later pulled over the van and arrested Oldham.

He is facing multiple charges, including battery committed with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.