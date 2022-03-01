Officers investigating Monday night crash in Evansville
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a Monday night crash in Evansville.
Dispatch says it happened on Highway 41 and Covert Avenue just after 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they say they saw a truck sitting on its driver’s side with 33-year-old Curtis Chase still inside.
Officers spoke with another driver involved in the wreck. She was in the back of an Ambulance and authorities learned that she had a fractured wrist.
They say Chase wasn’t hurt, but they believed he was drunk.
Officers say he admitted to having a couple of beers but refused a chemical test.
Chase was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
