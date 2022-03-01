Officers investigating Monday night crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a Monday night crash in Evansville.

Dispatch says it happened on Highway 41 and Covert Avenue just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say they saw a truck sitting on its driver’s side with 33-year-old Curtis Chase still inside.

Curtis Chase. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Officers spoke with another driver involved in the wreck. She was in the back of an Ambulance and authorities learned that she had a fractured wrist.

They say Chase wasn’t hurt, but they believed he was drunk.

Officers say he admitted to having a couple of beers but refused a chemical test.

Chase was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

