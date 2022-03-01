Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Officers investigating Monday night crash in Evansville

Officers investigating Monday night crash in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a Monday night crash in Evansville.

Dispatch says it happened on Highway 41 and Covert Avenue just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say they saw a truck sitting on its driver’s side with 33-year-old Curtis Chase still inside.

Curtis Chase.
Curtis Chase.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Officers spoke with another driver involved in the wreck. She was in the back of an Ambulance and authorities learned that she had a fractured wrist.

They say Chase wasn’t hurt, but they believed he was drunk.

Officers say he admitted to having a couple of beers but refused a chemical test.

Chase was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student

Latest News

Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Tri-State native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Hank Williams Jr. coming to Beaver Dam
Hank Williams Jr. coming to Beaver Dam
3/1 Dr. Porter Interview
3/1 Dr. Porter Interview
Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues