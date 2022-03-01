National Weather Service kicks off severe weather preparedness campaign

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service has a new severe weather preparedness campaign for areas impacted by December’s deadly tornados.

The goal of their new campaign is to remind people what can happen if we’re not prepared, and don’t heed the words of weather experts.

“What I hope people take away from this meeting is the importance of the warnings that come,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.

Other main takeaways officials have for the public, the importance of having a weather radio, making a plan and putting it on paper.

“You need to spell out where you’re gonna go in your house, where’s the safest area of your home, where are the inner most sections,” said Hopkins County emergency manager Nick Bailey. “Do you have a storm shelter, do you have a basement? Those are things you need to identify.”

Experts say you need to get weather alerts from multiple sources, tornado sirens are not reliable on their own. Your local emergency responders can program a weather radio for you to alert you to all kinds of weather.

“We always say it’s not a matter of if we’ll see severe weather, but when,” said Christine Wielgos with National Weather Service in Paducah. “That’s why it’s absolutely vital to know how to stay informed, and when, where, and how to take action.”

This campaign is going to have a series of informational posts on the national weather services website and social media accounts over the next week.

You can find them under the username “NWS” on all social media platforms, including YouTube.

