Evansville City Council approves grant request for mental health services

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke presented a plan to strengthen mental health resources in Evansville to the city council Monday night.

They say the biggest investment was $10 million.

The funding would go to creating a short-term treatment facility with Southwestern Behavioral Health for people in crisis.

“Right now, that kind of short-term treatment facility does not exist in Evansville,” Mayor Winnecke said.

That money would also help create a center for children with dual diagnoses, something some parents haven’t been able to find.

Another $300,000 would go to United Caring Services to create a diversion center. A six-bed facility for people who are intoxicated or having a crisis that may have been picked up by police.

“Where they might have ended up spending the night in jail to be away from, or unable to hurt themselves or someone else, this will be a place where they’ll actually need to go and get real help,” says councilman Ron Beane.

Mayor Winnecke says this can help save money on jail costs as well.

Another $150,000 would go to Easterseals to increase their resources to reduce evaluation wait times.

“We’re going to make a big investment, and we believe we’re going to be able to leverage this investment into getting other state and federal grants and other private source funding,” mayor Winnecke said.

The plan was adopted unanimously by the council Monday night.

Winnecke says the improvements will take time, but plans are already in place.

The funds will also be used to contribute to housing projects.

The Mayor also hinted at more funding plans that he’ll address at the utility board meeting Tuesday at 3p.m.

