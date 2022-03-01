March grand jury in Union Co. indicts 5 men in separate sex abuse cases

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A grand jury convenes each month in Union County, and the most recent indictments include five men for rape and other sex crimes charges.

A list from the March 1 session shows Joshua Gibson was indicted for sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12 and two counts of rape.

Timothy Kemble was indicted for sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12 and two counts of sodomy.

Keyontae McGuire was indicted for rape, criminal mischief, and assault.

Jacob Miller was indicted for rape, sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 16, and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Michael Odom was indicted for two counts of sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

The Union County Jail website was not loading mugshots at the time of this report.

