Ky. House panel advances name, image, likeness measure for college athletes

(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lawmakers have advanced a measure to regulate name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes in Kentucky.

The proposal is one vote away from clearing the legislature.

The bill won approval from the House Education Committee Tuesday.

The measure heads to the full House next.

If it passes there without changes it would go to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The bill was praised Tuesday by University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz.

He says student-athletes benefit from NIL opportunities, but they also use their notoriety to help others.

Lawmakers in statehouses across the country are wrangling with the high-stakes issue.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

