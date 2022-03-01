Ind. reports 2 new area COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, health officials in Indiana reported 532 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new COVID related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,682,222 cases and 21,990 deaths.

The state map one new death in Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties.

It shows 13 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Dubois County, three new case in Perry County, five new cases in Posey County, six new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 56,986 cases, 586 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,805 cases, 160 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,152 cases, 226 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,621 cases, 62 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,507 cases, 55 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,582 cases, 133 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,197 cases, 57 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,711 cases, 46 deaths

