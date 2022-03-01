Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Ind. reports 2 new area COVID-19 deaths

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, health officials in Indiana reported 532 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new COVID related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,682,222 cases and 21,990 deaths.

The state map one new death in Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties.

It shows 13 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Dubois County, three new case in Perry County, five new cases in Posey County, six new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 56,986 cases, 586 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,805 cases, 160 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,152 cases, 226 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,621 cases, 62 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,507 cases, 55 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,582 cases, 133 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,197 cases, 57 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,711 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student

Latest News

Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Tri-State native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Hank Williams Jr. coming to Beaver Dam
Hank Williams Jr. coming to Beaver Dam
3/1 Dr. Porter Interview
3/1 Dr. Porter Interview
Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues