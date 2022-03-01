Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana lawmakers killed a controversial school curriculum bill on Monday that would have restricted what educators could say in the classroom about race, gender, ethnicity and religion.

[Related Story: Indiana legislators debate controversial education bill]

They say bills that don’t advance this week are set to die. That’s what happened to House Bill 1134.

Lawmakers took two recesses on Monday to discuss some of the controversial bills and after discussing HB 1134, GOP leaders announced the bill would not be advancing.

Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray said the GOP is still dedicated to moving forward legislation that would provide more transparency and parental input.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Fire at Newburgh Health Care
Fire damages Newburgh Health Care
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills

Latest News

Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint
Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Evansville City Council approves grant request for mental health services
Evansville City Council approves grant request for mental health services
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills