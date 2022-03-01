Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana lawmakers killed a controversial school curriculum bill on Monday that would have restricted what educators could say in the classroom about race, gender, ethnicity and religion.

They say bills that don’t advance this week are set to die. That’s what happened to House Bill 1134.

Lawmakers took two recesses on Monday to discuss some of the controversial bills and after discussing HB 1134, GOP leaders announced the bill would not be advancing.

Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray said the GOP is still dedicated to moving forward legislation that would provide more transparency and parental input.

