Hopkins Co. officials moving forward with Madisonville sports complex project

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Fiscal Court voted on Tuesday to approve the motion to allow Judge Executive Jack Whitfield to borrow money and proceed with a general contractor to break ground on the sports complex.

Judge Whitfield says this complex is a step toward economically growing Hopkins County.

“Sometimes you have to step out and take a chance if you want to grow and be an innovative community,” said Whitfield.”

Officials say building the sports complex will cost around $13 million in total with money coming from many areas.

The county’s portion will be around $9.5 million.

The Hopkins County Tourism Commission is putting towards $600,000 that they’ve had saved.

Whitfield plans to borrow about $5.5 million from the bank and they also have coal severance money saved to use as a down payment.

However, Judge Whitfield wants to assure his people that this won’t cost them.

“We will not be adding any taxes or raising any taxes for this project,” said Whitfield.

This decision to move forward did not come easy as some residence voiced their opinion against it in Tuesday’s meeting, feeling that any additional money the county should be used for tornado relief efforts.

However, Judge Whitfield says the plans to pay for it have been set for a long time and he hopes that once construction is done people will see the economic impact it has.

“This is not going to put the county in a financial bind,” said Whitfield. “We know that we can pay for it. The ones who are against it, I hope that when they see the restaurants that they want to eat at, or the hotels, or retail establishments and they’ll come back to my office and say you know, judge, you were right... This was a good idea and we thank you.”

Judge Whitfield says they look forward to holding state and national sports tournaments at the complex.

He’s hoping the construction is complete by July of next year.

