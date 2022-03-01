Holiday World hiring for summer jobs with about 2,200 positions open
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Park officials at Holiday World are getting things going ahead of the summer season by holding over-the-phone interviews this weekend.
Between the two parks, there are about 2,200 positions open this year.
Wages for those 18 and older start at $13 an hour.
Officials say most interviews these next two weekends are over the phone, but in-person hiring events will take place in Evansville and Owensboro soon.
