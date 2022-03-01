Holiday World hiring for summer jobs with about 2,200 positions open

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Park officials at Holiday World are getting things going ahead of the summer season by holding over-the-phone interviews this weekend.

Between the two parks, there are about 2,200 positions open this year.

Wages for those 18 and older start at $13 an hour.

Officials say most interviews these next two weekends are over the phone, but in-person hiring events will take place in Evansville and Owensboro soon.

Click here to find more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.