Hank Williams Jr. coming to Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Hank Williams Jr. will be performing at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater this summer with The Kentucky Headhunters.

Organizers say that will be on August 12 as part of the First United Bank & Trust 2022 Concert Series.

Gates are set to open at 5:30 and the show is expected to start at 7.

Officials tell us a password presale for tickets begins Wednesday, March 2 at 9 a.m. and lasts until Thursday, March 3 at 11:59 p.m.

To receive the password, you have to sign up for the email newsletter here.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 4, at 9 a.m.

Click here for more information.

