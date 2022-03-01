Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Stone Cherry coming to Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Halestorm and special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Black Stone Cherry are coming to the Ford Center this spring.

That’s set for Tuesday, Mar 24.

Organizers say tickets for the show start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at www.etix.com, www.pepperentertainment.com, and www.ticketmaster.com.

