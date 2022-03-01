Green River District reports 13 new COVID deaths, 300 cases since last week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 300 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, February 22.

Officials say of the new cases, 158 were in Daviess County, 46 were in Henderson County, 28 were in Ohio County, 27 were in Webster County, 22 were in Union County, 11 were in Hancock County and eight were in McLean County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included five residents of Daviess County, four residents of Henderson County, two residents of Webster County, and one resident of both Ohio and Union counties.

The district is now reporting an average of 42.9 cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 30,241 cases, 365 deaths

Muhlenberg Co. - 9,965 cases, 106 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths

Ohio Co. - 7,491 cases, 97 deaths

Henderson Co. - 13,532 cases, 153 deaths

Webster Co. - 3,921 cases, 51 deaths

McLean Co. - 2,574 cases, 48 deaths

Union Co. - 4,239 cases, 54 deaths

Hancock Co. - 2,376 cases, 24 deaths

