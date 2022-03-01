EWSU Board approves Mayor’s water and sewer fee improvements

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Utility Board has approved measures proposed by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke to cut down on water and sewer fees.

There are four projects that the city has had to comply with that were halted due to the pandemic. With the board’s vote, those projects will stay paused for the next three years.

Mayor Winnecke says that means rates won’t rise.

If the projects had been ongoing, rates in that time would have increased to be up by about $30 a month by now.

The mayor also announced that they’re pursuing an investment of $4 million worth of Rescue Plan Act funds to be used to provide utility assistance.

Households making under $55,000 would get money as a credit rate increase that’s expected to take effect as work on the water treatment plant continues.

Winnecke says if it’s approved, they hope to keep the program running for years in the future with funding from new sources.

“When there’s success, people want to be attached to success,” Winnecke said. “So whatever funding sources we may utilize or go after, I’m confident this will be a successful program because we understand the great need.”

That proposal has been announced and will need to be approved by the city council later on down the line.

