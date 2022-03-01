Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

EWSU Board approves Mayor’s water and sewer fee improvements

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins and Brady Williams
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Utility Board has approved measures proposed by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke to cut down on water and sewer fees.

There are four projects that the city has had to comply with that were halted due to the pandemic. With the board’s vote, those projects will stay paused for the next three years.

Mayor Winnecke says that means rates won’t rise.

If the projects had been ongoing, rates in that time would have increased to be up by about $30 a month by now.

The mayor also announced that they’re pursuing an investment of $4 million worth of Rescue Plan Act funds to be used to provide utility assistance.

Households making under $55,000 would get money as a credit rate increase that’s expected to take effect as work on the water treatment plant continues.

Winnecke says if it’s approved, they hope to keep the program running for years in the future with funding from new sources.

“When there’s success, people want to be attached to success,” Winnecke said. “So whatever funding sources we may utilize or go after, I’m confident this will be a successful program because we understand the great need.”

That proposal has been announced and will need to be approved by the city council later on down the line.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student

Latest News

Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Tri-State native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Hank Williams Jr. coming to Beaver Dam
Hank Williams Jr. coming to Beaver Dam
3/1 Dr. Porter Interview
3/1 Dr. Porter Interview
Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues