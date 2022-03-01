Ellis Park moves forward with expansion to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Entertainment announced Tuesday that they have reached a definitive lease agreement with TSM Holdings LLC to lease 62,000 square feet in the former JCPenney’s location at the Towne Square Mall development.

That’s on the corner of Frederica St. and Southtown Blvd in Owensboro.

[Previous: Ellis Park plans on bringing extension facility to Owensboro]

Officials say the Ellis Park Owensboro venue plans to initially open with HRMs, simulcast betting, viewing area, and a new race and sports themed restaurant.

“After a productive negotiation process, Ellis Entertainment is excited to move on to the construction phase of our extension into the Owensboro community,” said Jeffery Inman, General Manager of Ellis Entertainment. “This project will be a win for the entire community and the Tri-State. It will provide 200 new, good-paying jobs to the area and generate an estimated 6 to 8 million dollars in purse money to improve the racing at Ellis Park.”

The location selected is one of the former anchor store locations within the Town Square Mall, which has been vacant since 2020. It’s an estimated $20 million project.

Construction on the new facility is slated to start this summer, with an anticipated opening date in early 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Ellis Entertainment to the Towne Square Mall Development Site. The ownership group of Town Square Mall invested in South Frederica believing in its potential to once again be a draw for visitors from both near and far. The Ellis Entertainment announcement is just the beginning of the site becoming a true destination and economic engine for the entire area,” stated Ed Ray, COO of TSM Holdings LLC and Gulfstream Commercial Services LLC. “The site offers tremendous opportunities for additional retail, restaurant and entertainment venues.”

