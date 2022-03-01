Crews called to fully involved house fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a house fire in Evansville Tuesday morning.

That happened around 5:20 Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Allens Lane.

Officials told us it was fully involved.

Authorities say they got the fire out in about 20 minutes.

They say there was nobody in the home and nobody was hurt.

There was a previous fire at the house in January.

