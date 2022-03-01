Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Crews called to fully involved house fire in Evansville

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a house fire in Evansville Tuesday morning.

That happened around 5:20 Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Allens Lane.

Officials told us it was fully involved.

Authorities say they got the fire out in about 20 minutes.

They say there was nobody in the home and nobody was hurt.

There was a previous fire at the house in January.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student

Latest News

Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Tri-State native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Hank Williams Jr. coming to Beaver Dam
Hank Williams Jr. coming to Beaver Dam
3/1 Dr. Porter Interview
3/1 Dr. Porter Interview
Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues