Deadly bird flu detected at 4th Dubois Co. farm
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State officials say avian influenza has been detected at a fourth turkey farm in Dubois County.
16,500 turkeys are being destroyed, bringing the state total to 171,281.
Last week, it was confirmed at a third farm in Dubois County. That’s in addition to two farms in Greene County.
The location of this fourth farm is approximately 6/10 of a mile south from the last site.
Officials say a sixth 10-km circle control area has been established.
All commercial poultry within this control area will be quarantined and tested regularly.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.