Deadly bird flu detected at 4th Dubois Co. farm

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State officials say avian influenza has been detected at a fourth turkey farm in Dubois County.

16,500 turkeys are being destroyed, bringing the state total to 171,281.

Last week, it was confirmed at a third farm in Dubois County. That’s in addition to two farms in Greene County.

The location of this fourth farm is approximately 6/10 of a mile south from the last site.

Officials say a sixth 10-km circle control area has been established.

All commercial poultry within this control area will be quarantined and tested regularly.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.