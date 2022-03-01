Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Crews called to fire on East Riverside Dr. in Evansville

E. Riverside Fire
E. Riverside Fire(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a fire on East Riverside Drive.

It broke out just before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block.

According to a press release, a person passing by the house saw flames coming from the back of the home and called 911.

Firefighters say they arrived as someone was trying to put the fire out with a garden hose. EFD was able to quickly put out the main body of fire.

Fire officials say the fire extended from the ground to the second-floor window.

EFD investigators believe a fire pit in the back yard is likely the cause of an ember from a fire in the pit landed in dried vegetation at the base of the house.

Occupants said that they went inside for a few minutes and saw the fire when they walked back outside.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was contacted for assistance due to fire damage.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student

Latest News

Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Tri-State native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Hank Williams Jr. coming to Beaver Dam
Hank Williams Jr. coming to Beaver Dam
3/1 Dr. Porter Interview
3/1 Dr. Porter Interview
Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues
Tri-state native with ties to Russia and Ukraine reflects as fighting continues