Crews called to fire on East Riverside Dr. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a fire on East Riverside Drive.

It broke out just before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block.

According to a press release, a person passing by the house saw flames coming from the back of the home and called 911.

Firefighters say they arrived as someone was trying to put the fire out with a garden hose. EFD was able to quickly put out the main body of fire.

Fire officials say the fire extended from the ground to the second-floor window.

EFD investigators believe a fire pit in the back yard is likely the cause of an ember from a fire in the pit landed in dried vegetation at the base of the house.

Occupants said that they went inside for a few minutes and saw the fire when they walked back outside.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was contacted for assistance due to fire damage.

