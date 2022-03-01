Breezy, Warmer
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The month of March is coming in like a lamb replete with sunshine after a rainy February. Generous sunshine, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-60s. Tonight, clear, and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s to 40-degrees.
Wednesday, sunny and pleasant behind southwesterly winds as high temps remain in the mid-60s. Wednesday night, mostly clear with lows in the lower 40s.
Thursday, sunny but cooler as high temps drop into the mid-50s.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.