Breezy, Warmer

14 First Alert 3/1 - Midday
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The month of March is coming in like a lamb replete with sunshine after a rainy February. Generous sunshine, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-60s. Tonight, clear, and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s to 40-degrees.

Wednesday, sunny and pleasant behind southwesterly winds as high temps remain in the mid-60s. Wednesday night, mostly clear with lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday, sunny but cooler as high temps drop into the mid-50s.

