3rd man arrested in connection to organized crime case in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they’ve made another arrest in a long term investigation.

26-year-old William Doster was booked into jail Monday. He’s charged with engaging in organized crime.

William Doster (Hopkins Co. Jail)

Police say it’s in connection to a case we reported in December.

[Police: 110lbs of pot, other drugs, guns found at Hopkins Co. properties]

They told us then they had been investigating a large-scale drug trafficking operation since 2018.

Police say they found 110 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, and five guns at three different homes.

Two others have been arrested in the case so far.

33-year-old Justin Doster was released on bond Feb. 14, and 25-year-old Matthew Lynn was released on Feb. 25.

Justin Doster (Hopkins Co. Jail)

Matthew Lynn (Hopkins Co. Jail)

Both were charged with engaging in organized crime.

Police say there are warrants for two more arrests.

