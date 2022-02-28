Warmest Week Of The Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All the weekend sunshine will carry over into the start of the work week along with warmer temperatures. Sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds as high temps stretch into the mid-50s. Tonight, mostly clear, and not as cold with lows in the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday, generous sunshine, and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 60s. Tuesday night, clear and not as cold with lows near 40-degrees.

Wednesday, sunny and pleasant behind southwesterly winds as high temps remain in the lower 60s.

