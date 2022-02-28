Tretter dominates paint to lead Forest Park to state championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - It was quite the Saturday to remember for the Forest Park girls basketball program, as the Lady Rangers made history at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, winning their first-ever state title in school history.

Forest Park beat Frankton, 52-44, to win the IHSAA Class 2A title, which was the second of two championships won by Pocket Athletic Conference schools. Earlier Saturday, Tecumseh won the Class 1A state title.

Rangers’ center Amber Tretter was unstoppable in the paint, as she posted a double-double of 22 points and 17 rebounds, along with six blocks. The Eagles kept it close though, taking a 41-40 lead with 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Forest Park ended the game on a decisive 12-3 run to bring home the state trophy.

“I knew that I had a height advantage, and that we could definitely, me and Carley both, could definitely beat them in the post, so we used that to our advantage,” Tretter said.

“Unbelievable, she’s such a beast,” Forest Park girls basketball head coach Tony Hasenour said. “I mean, she’s got such good footwork, she can handle the ball, she can shoot from outside, but then also she’s a wonder underneath.”

“We knew that it was going to rely a lot on Amber and Carley in the post, and they did that for us, and then me, Ali, the rest of us, hit some big shots,” Forest Park guard Lydia Betz said. “Everybody had their role today, and we all did it how we needed to.”

Immediately after the game, Rangers’ senior Grace Fleck was named the IHSAA Roy Mental Attitude Award recipient. Forest Park receives a $1,000 scholarship in Fleck’s name.

