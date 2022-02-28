Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Shell pulls out of energy investments in Russia over war

FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Shell says it is pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine costs the country’s all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise.

Shell announced its intention Monday to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture.

Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” said Shell’s chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden.

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is bracing for the worst as the Russian invasion continues. (Source: CNN)

The move comes a day after rival BP announced plans to shed its almost 20% stake in Rosneft, which is controlled by the Russian state. Also Monday, Norway’s Equinor said it would halt new investment in Russia and begin selling its holdings in the country.

Shell’s most important investment in Russia is its stake in the Sakhalin-II project in the waters near Sakhalin Island off Russia’s east coast. Japan-based Mitsui owns 12.5% of the project and Mitsubishi holds 10%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Fire at Newburgh Health Care
Fire damages Newburgh Health Care
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills

Latest News

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020...
New Orleans hosts its 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020
A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv; shelling intensifies
Police lights file graphic.
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers
Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint
Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint