Severe Weather Awareness campaign kicks off in Dawson Springs

Severe Weather Awareness campaign kicks off in Dawson Springs
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service is kicking off this year’s Severe Weather Awareness Campaign in Kentucky.

That’s happening Monday morning in Dawson Springs.

The area was hit hard by the December 10 tornadoes.

It was the strongest of 13 that hit in western Kentucky last year.

Officials with the National Weather Service and Kentucky Emergency Management will be there.

That’s at 10:30 at the city municipal building in Dawson Springs.

Officials say the peak severe weather season for our region is usually in the spring months ahead.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Fire at Newburgh Health Care
Car hits building in Evansville
Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Evansville City Council approves grant request for mental health services
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
