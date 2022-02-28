Severe Weather Awareness campaign kicks off in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service is kicking off this year’s Severe Weather Awareness Campaign in Kentucky.

That’s happening Monday morning in Dawson Springs.

The area was hit hard by the December 10 tornadoes.

It was the strongest of 13 that hit in western Kentucky last year.

Officials with the National Weather Service and Kentucky Emergency Management will be there.

That’s at 10:30 at the city municipal building in Dawson Springs.

Officials say the peak severe weather season for our region is usually in the spring months ahead.

