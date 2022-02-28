Proposed sports complex up for vote in Hopkins Co. Fiscal Court

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Fiscal Court will vote on final approval for a new sports complex on Tuesday.

The Madisonville City Council unanimously approved a contractor last week.

The proposed site is at the north end of Midtown Boulevard.

Officials say if approved, it would boost the traffic to restaurants and businesses.

Officials say it comes with a price tag of almost $14 million. Funding is expected to be split between the city and the county.

County officials say there are several options for funding, including money from Coal Severance and the American Rescue Plan.

