Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a rape charge after he allegedly assaulted the victim while giving her a ride home from a westside bar.

Officers met with the victim early Sunday morning at the hospital.

The victim told authorities that she met the suspect at Chaser’s Bar and Grill.

She told them he introduced himself as “Austin” and offered her a ride home as the bar was closing.

As he was taking the victim home, she told detectives that Austin was taking a weird route.

According to an affidavit, Austin turned down an alley, saying he knew a shortcut.

The victim then said they both got out of the car when he said he popped a tire.

Once they were out of the car, the victim told authorities that Austin grabbed her by the back of the head, threatened her and sexually assaulted her.

The affidavit states he video recorded the victim and forced her to consent.

Officials say once he stopped, he took her home before she went to the hospital.

The victim told investigators that she remembered seeing a Dick Sporting Goods name tag with “Austin” on it hanging from the rearview mirror.

After contacting Dicks Sporting Goods, authorities say the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson.

He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

