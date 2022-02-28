OVC tournament set for this week at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference tournament kicks off this week.

The games are moving forward as scheduled, but basketball fans will not see the same gameday atmosphere.

This means no large crowds, pre-tournament festivities, or street tents and vendors will be allowed at this year’s event.

Officials are taking precautions due to the pandemic.

They’re setting up a testing site at the Old National Events Plaza for tournament officials, teams and workers.

The tournament kicks off Thursday and lasts until Sunday at the Ford Center.

