Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

OVC tournament set for this week at Ford Center

OVC tournament to start this week at Ford Center
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference tournament kicks off this week.

The games are moving forward as scheduled, but basketball fans will not see the same gameday atmosphere.

This means no large crowds, pre-tournament festivities, or street tents and vendors will be allowed at this year’s event.

Officials are taking precautions due to the pandemic.

They’re setting up a testing site at the Old National Events Plaza for tournament officials, teams and workers.

The tournament kicks off Thursday and lasts until Sunday at the Ford Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Fire at Newburgh Health Care
Fire damages Newburgh Health Care
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills

Latest News

Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint
Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Evansville City Council approves grant request for mental health services
Evansville City Council approves grant request for mental health services
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134