Organization helps rescue 45 dogs from hoarding situation

By Mitchell Carter and Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Volunteers have stepped up to help rescue 45 dogs after a hoarding situation in Muhlenberg Co.

The group “It Takes a Village” shared updates on the dogs over the weekend.

They say they teamed up with their partner shelter, the Muhlenberg County Humane Society, to rescue the dogs from a what they call “deplorable conditions.”

Officials say they were outside, living in filth.

Officials with the Muhlenberg County Humane Society say there were also a two rabbits and a pony.

They say the animals were standing in mud and sewage, drinking mud, and had little to no shelter.

As of yesterday afternoon, It Takes a Village officials shared that thanks to volunteers, the dogs are now all clean and most of them are in foster homes.

They are working to respond to everyone who has filled out foster applications.

