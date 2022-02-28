Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines 2/28
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
(WFIE) - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now in its fifth day. Today, the United Nations will call for a rare, emergency special session to discuss the invasion.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on high alert. He says the order is in response to NATO making what he called “aggressive statements.”

New overnight out of Indianapolis - an officer was shot during a shootout in Fountain Square. Authorities say the officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is stable.

This weekend was one for the books for two local basketball teams. Forest Park and Tecumseh won state titles in their classes.

