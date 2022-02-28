Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now in its fifth day. Today, the United Nations will call for a rare, emergency special session to discuss the invasion.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on high alert. He says the order is in response to NATO making what he called “aggressive statements.”

New overnight out of Indianapolis - an officer was shot during a shootout in Fountain Square. Authorities say the officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is stable.

This weekend was one for the books for two local basketball teams. Forest Park and Tecumseh won state titles in their classes.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.