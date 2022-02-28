March will come in like a lamb

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and dry weather for most of the week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will rise into the lower 60s and lows will only sink into the middle 40s. Clouds will move back in on Thursday and Friday with highs near 60. Scattered showers possible on Saturday with rain likely on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will shoot up into the 70s for Sunday and next week, so thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

