Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

March will come in like a lamb

Newscast recording
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and dry weather for most of the week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will rise into the lower 60s and lows will only sink into the middle 40s. Clouds will move back in on Thursday and Friday with highs near 60. Scattered showers possible on Saturday with rain likely on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will shoot up into the 70s for Sunday and next week, so thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Fire at Newburgh Health Care
Fire damages Newburgh Health Care
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
2/28 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Warmest Week Of The Year
14 First Alert 2/28 - Midday
14 First Alert 2/28 - Midday
Severe Weather Awareness campaign kicks off in Dawson Springs.
Severe Weather Awareness campaign kicks off in Dawson Springs