Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police reports sent out Monday show three different arrests for sex crimes.

They show 36 year-old Justin Nevitt was indicted and arrested for sodomy on a child under the age of 12.

Justin Nevitt
Justin Nevitt(Hopkins Co. Jail)

In another case, they show 40 year-old Brittany Duvall is charged with unlawful transaction with a minor.

The reports shows she allowed a child under the age of 12 to engage in sexual intercourse with an adult man.

Police say she admitted to witnessing the acts and allowing it to continue for several months.

Officers confirm that man is 31 year-old Joshua Looney.

Brittany Duvall
Brittany Duvall(Hopkins Co. Jail)

Looney is charged with rape and sodomy on a victim under the age of 12.

Police say the victim told them the abuse happened at least nine times.

They say Looney admitted the incidents happened.

Joshua Looney
Joshua Looney(Hopkins Co. Jail)

