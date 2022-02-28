Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Kentucky Wesleyan Softball Drops a Pair in the Blue Bridge Battle

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Competing on the final day of the Independence Bank Blue Bridge Battle, the Kentucky Wesleyan softball team fell twice on Sunday, falling 7-1 to Lindenwood in their opener before dropping the late game 6-0 to Quincy.

Game One

Lindenwood (7-2) took a 3-0 lead after one inning and stayed in front, taking down the Panthers 7-1. Calysta Crum scored the only run for the Panthers on an RBI from Grace Scott, in the 4th inning. Cameron Hamilton went 2-for-3 at the plate while Mary Morgan (2-4) struck out three in the loss.

Game Two

Tied at 0-0 through four, the Quincy Hawks (3-8) scored six runs over the final three innings to defeat KWC 6-0. Hannah Scheberle went 2-for-3 and Grace Scott (0-6) struck out three in the loss.

Kentucky Wesleyan will head south to Winter Haven, Florida later this week to take on talented competition at the PFX Spring Games. The Panthers will open up the trip with matchups against Fairmont State and Nova Southeastern on Tuesday, March 1.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Miller
One person arrested after burglary at Dollar Tree
Marco Sanchez, an inmate at the Graves County Jail, was recognized by officials for his...
Inmate honored for saving lives when tornado hit Ky. candle factory
Memorial cheerleader officially diagnosed with rare disease
Memorial cheerleader officially diagnosed with rare disease
Left: Madison Duncan. Right: Jacorion Murray.
Police: 2 people arrested after officers find 180 suspected fentanyl-laced pills
Virgil Stewart
DCSO: Man arrested after pursuit on Hwy 431

Latest News

Aces softball
Coffey Lifts UE Softball to Dramatic Win over Southern Miss.
USI Softball
USI Softball Falls in Final Games of Blue Bridge Battle
Union County wins 7th straight wrestling state title, 14th in school history
Union County wins 7th straight wrestling state title, 14th in school history
Union County Wrestling.
Union County wins 7th straight wrestling state title, 14th in school history