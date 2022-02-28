Kentucky Wesleyan Softball Drops a Pair in the Blue Bridge Battle

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Competing on the final day of the Independence Bank Blue Bridge Battle, the Kentucky Wesleyan softball team fell twice on Sunday, falling 7-1 to Lindenwood in their opener before dropping the late game 6-0 to Quincy.

Game One

Lindenwood (7-2) took a 3-0 lead after one inning and stayed in front, taking down the Panthers 7-1. Calysta Crum scored the only run for the Panthers on an RBI from Grace Scott, in the 4th inning. Cameron Hamilton went 2-for-3 at the plate while Mary Morgan (2-4) struck out three in the loss.

Game Two

Tied at 0-0 through four, the Quincy Hawks (3-8) scored six runs over the final three innings to defeat KWC 6-0. Hannah Scheberle went 2-for-3 and Grace Scott (0-6) struck out three in the loss.

Kentucky Wesleyan will head south to Winter Haven, Florida later this week to take on talented competition at the PFX Spring Games. The Panthers will open up the trip with matchups against Fairmont State and Nova Southeastern on Tuesday, March 1.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.