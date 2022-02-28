Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Indiana House unanimously supports sanctions against Russia

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana House unanimously supported sanctions against Russia, just hours after the commencement of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

An amendment approved Thursday to Senate Bill 388, which deals with foreign gifts and ownership of agricultural land, would block Russian-controlled businesses from acquiring property in Indiana for one year.

The bill is scheduled for a final House vote on Monday.

Democratic Rep. Ryan Dvorak of South Bend, who offered the amendment, noted that Indiana invests nearly $40 billion in public pension assets.

He says “not one cent of that money should go toward propping up Russia’s tyrannical regime.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Fire at Newburgh Health Care
Fire damages Newburgh Health Care
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills

Latest News

Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint
Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint
Evansville City Council approves grant request for mental health services
Evansville City Council approves grant request for mental health services
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134