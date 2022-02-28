Ind. reports just 313 new COVID cases Monday across entire state
INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, health officials in Indiana reported 313 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new COVID related deaths.
That brings the pandemic total to 1,681,685 cases and 1,681,685 deaths.
We didn’t do an update with Friday’s numbers, so we can’t calculate how many new deaths were over the weekend. There are 95 new deaths since Thursday.
The state map shows 11 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases in Warrick County, one new cases in Dubois County, two new case in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 56,973 cases, 585 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 12,801 cases, 160 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 20,152 cases, 226 deaths
- Perry Co. - 4,619 cases, 62 deaths
- Posey Co. - 6,500 cases, 55 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 11,576 cases, 133 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 5,192 cases, 56 deaths
- Pike Co. - 3,709 cases, 46 deaths
