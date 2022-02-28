Illinois COVID-19 mask mandate ending for most indoor spaces

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The need for face coverings in most indoor spaces in Illinois was ending as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted the mandate for masks starting Monday as the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations fall.

The Democratic governor intended that the requirement remain in effect for schools, where students and staff are more closely congregated, but other government action has invalidated that order.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said last week the city would also lift its mask mandate Monday.

Some schools, including the nation’s third-largest district in Chicago, will continue requiring face coverings.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.