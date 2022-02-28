Hoops Live Player of the Week - Week 8

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 8.

Kenyata Carbon, Owensboro: Carbon scored 27 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, and 3 assists, in the Red Devils’ 59-49 win over Owensboro Catholic in the 9th district championship.

Jenna Donohoo, Tecumseh: Donohoo scored 29 points, 13 rebounds, & 2 blocks, in Tecumseh’s 60-53 state championship win over Lafayette Central Catholic, on Saturday.

Amber Tretter, Forest Park: Tretter scored 22 points, 17 rebounds, & 6 blocks, in Forest Park’s 52-44 state championship win over Frankton.

Matthew Bunnell, North: This sharp-shooter had 15 points, all on five 3-pointers, in North’s 54-52 overtime win over Linton.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

